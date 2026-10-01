Netanyahu: We will soon know if co-pilot has ties to Iran

1 October 2026 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared in a statement to Fox News on Thursday that "in a few days" Israel will be able to say whether or not the co-pilot who allegedly tried to crash the Flydubai flight has any connections to Iran.

Netanyahu went on to share that the co-pilot, who attacked the other pilot on the plane, is of Omani origin and has undergone "Islamist radical indoctrination." He added that at present, it is too early to tell if he is tied to Tehran.

Nonetheless, the Israeli prime minister insisted that there are indications that Iran and its proxies want to strike Israel.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated on Thursday that his department will call for the extradition of the copilot of Flydubai Flight FZ1073, who seemingly tried to crash the plane with almost 180 Israelis on board.

Ben-Gvir remarked in a statement that he will consult the Justice Ministry and other diplomatic agencies to "use all means available" to bring the suspect before an Israeli court. "Someone who planned to crash a plane and murder 180 Israelis should be extradited to Israel and pay the heaviest price here," he wrote. "Anyone who tries to murder or harm Israelis will be pursued by the State of Israel and held to account anywhere in the world."

Israel does not have an extradition agreement, nor official relations, with either Saudi Arabia, where the plane landed and where the suspect has allegedly been detained, or his home country of Oman.