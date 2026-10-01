Trump says by annihilating Iran, he created peace in world
United States President Donald Trump claimed that "by annihilating Iran, we’ve created peace in the world" in an interview with Time magazine, published on Thursday.
"With Iran, I don’t think you could ever have peace," he said, repeating that he may restart airstrikes on the country after the midterm elections in November. He admitted that "some forms" of US ammunition stockpiles are "a little bit lower than other forms," but stressed that the administration signed new deals with defense contractors, claiming that they will cost "less than America makes in a single month from Venezuelan oil."
Turning to artificial intelligence, Trump said the US is "making a lot of money" from the industry and that he does not want to "destroy" it with regulations. Asked about OpenAI's agents hacking into government websites, Trump asked, "Who breached it? They’re not allowed to do that."
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