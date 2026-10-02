Hikmet Hajiyev: peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia must not remain on paper

2 October 2026 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia must be established not only on paper but also implemented in practice, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said Friday.

Hajiyev made the remarks while speaking on the second day of the CAMCA 2026 Regional Forum in Baku.

“We have always said that we won the war, but there was another task that had to be accomplished – it was important to win in peace as well. This is indeed a difficult task,” Hajiyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan is effectively living in a state of peace today, but stressed that the peace process should not remain merely a document on paper.

“We are de facto living in peace on the ground, but peace should not remain on paper,” the presidential aide emphasized.

According to Hajiyev, Azerbaijan is seeking to establish a regional architecture based on peace that will ensure long-term peace and stability for both the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples.

Hajiyev also said that Azerbaijan expects provisions in Armenia’s Constitution containing territorial claims against Azerbaijan to be amended.

“After that, I think the signing of a final peace agreement will become a reality,” he said.

At the same time, Hajiyev stressed that Azerbaijan wants to establish peace not only with the government of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, but also with the Armenian people.

“We would like to make this peace with the Armenian people,” Hajiyev said.

He added that trade and business ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia are already developing, while measures are being taken to strengthen mutual trust in areas that would have appeared impossible only a few years ago.