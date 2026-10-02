Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss expanding joint military exercises in Shusha [PHOTO]

2 October 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed the expansion of joint military exercises and future areas of defense cooperation during talks between the two countries’ defense ministers in Shusha.

Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit to participate in the 13th trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

On October 2, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with his Georgian counterpart in Shusha.

During the meeting, the ministers highlighted the contribution of Azerbaijan-Georgia defense cooperation to strengthening peace, stability and security in the region.

The sides noted that meetings and reciprocal visits between officials of the two countries in various formats have contributed positively to the development of bilateral military ties.

Hasanov and Chikovani also exchanged views on future directions of military cooperation, including opportunities to expand joint military exercises.

Other issues of mutual interest in the defense sphere were also discussed during the meeting.