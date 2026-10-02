US could establish military base in Poland, Trump says

2 October 2026 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the establishment of an American military base in Poland is being considered.

Responding to questions from journalists, Trump said the possibility was under consideration and that such a base could be established. However, he did not clarify whether a final decision had been made.

Earlier, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that if a permanent U.S. military base is established in Poland, it could be named "Fort Trump" in honor of Donald Trump.

According to the Polish president, he hopes construction of the facility will be completed before the end of Trump’s presidential term in 2029. He also expressed hope that the U.S. president would be able to attend the base’s opening ceremony in person.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz previously said that the creation of a permanent U.S. military base in Poland was being considered. In early September, a U.S. delegation visited Poland to assess potential locations for the facility.