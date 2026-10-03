Azerbaijan sets two national records at Baku Swimming World Cup

3 October 2026 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

The Swimming World Cup is continuing in Baku, with Azerbaijani athletes competing across eight events.

Azerbaijan was represented by Abdurrahman Rustamov, Amin Oruclu, Anastasia Boborykina, Anastasia Gnusina, Farhad Shirmammadli, Mehri Abdurrahmanli, Maryam Javadova, Ramal Sadigli, Oktay Huseynov, Said Hamidov, Suleyman Ismayilzada and Yegor Maynitski.

One final was held during the morning session, with athletes competing in the women’s 800-meter freestyle. Singapore’s Qin Hwei Gan won the 32-lap race in 8:15.73, followed by New Zealand’s Caitlin Deans in 8:17.51. Japan’s Waka Kobori finished third in 8:21.11.

Azerbaijan’s Anastasia Boborykina set a national record in the women’s 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 33.48 seconds. Yegor Maynitski also set an Azerbaijani record in the 200-meter breaststroke, finishing in 2:13.64.

Among those attending the morning session were Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marian de Jong and U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Amy Carlon.

Azerbaijani swimmer Mehri Abdurahmanli qualified for the final of the women’s 100-meter butterfly. Fatima Alkaremova, Vlastilina Khasyanova and Anastasia Gnusina will compete in the evening session in the women’s 200-meter backstroke. Alkaremova will also compete in the 200-meter individual medley.

The evening session will begin at 6:00 p.m., while Eurovision Song Contest winner Nigar Jamal is scheduled to perform at 5:20 p.m.

The Swimming World Cup will conclude today. A total of 216 swimmers from 44 countries are competing in the tournament, with Azerbaijan represented by 15 athletes.