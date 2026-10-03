Russia, China conduct offensive maneuvers during Center-2026 military drills

3 October 2026 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Russian and Chinese military personnel are participating in the Center-2026 military exercises in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Region, where troops have conducted maneuvers simulating an offensive operation and the establishment of a “security zone in the territory of one of the Central Asian republics.”

According to Russian media reports, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov reported the developments to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Yevkurov said that after repelling a simulated aggression, a coalition force launched an offensive aimed at “liberating the occupied territory and creating a security zone in the neighboring territory.”

Chinese military personnel took part in the offensive phase of the exercises. According to Interfax, Chinese army units were deployed on the left flank alongside military personnel from Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The main phase of the Center-2026 strategic command-and-staff exercise was held on October 2, 2026, at the Chebarkul training ground of Russia’s Central Military District.