Macron and Trump discuss global energy markets and rising fuel prices

2 October 2026 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump discussed the situation in global energy markets during a phone call overnight.

According to French media, the discussion was confirmed in a statement issued by the Élysée Palace.

The French administration said France and the United States share a common interest in coordinated action “without export restrictions.”

Macron stressed the need for cooperation to prevent further increases in fuel prices. He said France was working with the International Energy Agency (IEA) on measures aimed at easing price pressures.

The French president also discussed the issue with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. According to the Élysée Palace, the talks highlighted the need for joint efforts to counter rising fuel prices and ensure the global availability of petroleum products.

The Élysée Palace also provided details about an upcoming videoconference of the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), which is currently chaired by France.

“The objective is to coordinate measures aimed at easing price pressures and ensuring supplies of crude oil and petroleum products both among G7 countries and around the world,” the statement said.

Fuel prices have risen significantly in France, Germany and the United States in recent weeks amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and developments in the Middle East.