Baku, Ankara discuss new investment and joint project opportunities

2 October 2026 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Trade Representative in Türkiye, Tamerlan Taghiyev, has paid a business visit to Ankara, focusing on opportunities to expand economic cooperation and promote investment between the two countries.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, during the visit, Taghiyev met with Orhan Aydin, Chairman of the Board of OSTIM Organized Industrial Zone. The meeting focused on potential areas of cooperation with the industrial zone, joint projects and investment opportunities. The sides also highlighted the potential benefits of organizing visits to Azerbaijan by companies operating within the industrial zone.

The Office of Azerbaijan’s Trade Representative in Türkiye also organized a meeting in Ankara with businesspeople representing various sectors.

During the meeting, participants emphasized the importance of further developing economic ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and supporting joint business initiatives.

A presentation was delivered to the participants on investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, as well as incentive and support mechanisms available to investors in the country.

The business representatives had the opportunity to ask questions and discuss potential projects that could be implemented in Azerbaijan, along with possible areas for future cooperation.

The meetings formed part of Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote its investment opportunities and strengthen business-to-business ties with Turkish companies.