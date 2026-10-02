Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss military partnership and regional security [PHOTOS]

2 October 2026 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On October 2, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting in Shusha, Azerbaijan’s cultural capital, highlighted the dynamic development of the fraternal and strategic allied relations between the two countries across all areas, including defense.

It was emphasized that expanding military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye remains under the constant attention of the two countries’ leaders.

The Ministers highlighted the importance of the "Power of Unity-2026" joint military exercise conducted with the participation of military personnel from both countries. They expressed confidence that the partnership would continue to develop successfully.

The meeting also addressed cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military education fields, as well as regional security and ways to ensure lasting peace in the region.