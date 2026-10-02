Israeli tourist killed on Thailand's Koh Phangan island

2 October 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

An Israeli citizen has been killed on Thailand’s Koh Phangan island, with local authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, according to reports.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday evening. The identity of the deceased has not yet been publicly released, while details surrounding the killing remain unclear.

Authorities are examining several possible explanations as part of the investigation, including whether the incident may have been ideologically motivated. However, no official determination regarding the motive has been announced.

Further details about the circumstances of the death or possible suspects were not immediately available.

The incident comes amid increased scrutiny of activities involving some Israeli visitors on Koh Phangan. Thai authorities have previously investigated cases on the island involving foreign nationals, including alleged visa violations and unauthorized business activities.

The investigation into the tourist’s death remains ongoing.