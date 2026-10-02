Cinema Agency funds five international co-production projects [PHOTO]

2 October 2026 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Cinema Agency has approved funding for five international co-production projects as part of its first-ever Joint Film Production Support Competition.

The agency's Artistic Quality Control Commission reviewed projects submitted by five production companies and selected them for financial support.

Four projects will each receive AZN 200,000. They are "Parallax" by Nasreddin Production LLC, a co-production between Azerbaijan, Estonia, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania; "Captain" by Eloglu Companies Group, involving Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Uzbekistan; "Fake Lover" by Adrenalin Brothers, a joint project between Azerbaijan, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan; and "Aloha Prestige" by Navis, produced by Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Bulgaria.

"Meh-Film" LLC's "The Art of Lying", a co-production between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, will receive AZN 300,000.

The Cinema Agency has also opened the application period for the fourth quarter of 2026. Applications have been accepted since October 1 through ARKA's official website and the "MyCulture" unified personal account.

Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Georgia are among the priority countries for the new round. Projects focusing on shared historical events, prominent figures, children's cinema, traditions, and national and spiritual values will receive particular attention.

The competition was launched to expand cooperation between Azerbaijani and foreign film companies, promote international co-productions and strengthen the position of independent Azerbaijani producers in the competitive film industry.

The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) is an official institution that plays a central role in the development of the country's film industry. Its primary responsibilities include supporting the production and promotion of national films, organising film festivals, providing financial support for film projects, and preserving the cultural heritage of Azerbaijani cinema.

ARKA works closely with the Culture Ministry to implement governmental policies regarding cinema, and its activities help boost Azerbaijan's representation in the international film community.

The agency also encourages collaborations with international partners and supports emerging filmmakers, contributing significantly to the development and visibility of Azerbaijani cinema on the global stage.