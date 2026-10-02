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Friday, October 2, 2026

Azerbaijan’s copper concentrate production surges 5.5-fold in 2026

2 October 2026 13:17 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s copper concentrate production surges 5.5-fold in 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The latest production figures come as Azerbaijan continues to develop its mining and metallurgical industries, with copper among the mineral resources being targeted for greater industrial utilisation and potential export growth. The sharp year-on-year increase highlights the growing contribution of copper production to Azerbaijan’s mining sector, which is being developed as part of...

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