Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia hold 13th trilateral defense meeting in Shusha [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

2 October 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The 13th trilateral meeting was held in Shusha between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Georgia, Irakli Chikovani.

At the opening ceremony of the trilateral meeting, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan delivered welcoming remarks. Recalling with fond memories the meetings held in Türkiye last year and in Georgia the year before, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov particularly emphasized that the sincere friendship between the heads of state plays an invaluable role in the continued development of relations between the countries at a high level.

He noted that, thanks to their joint efforts, the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish trilateral cooperation format has evolved into a successful regional cooperation mechanism that can now serve as an example for other countries and continues to make significant contributions to peace, security, and stability.

The Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia once again extended their condolences to their Turkish counterpart over the servicemen who lost their lives in the plane crash, respectfully expressing their solidarity with the Turkish people in their grief.

During the meeting, it was noted that our peoples have lived in an atmosphere of good-neighborly relations and friendship for centuries, and that relations between our countries continue to develop dynamically.

It was emphasized that cooperation based on mutual trust is of great importance in ensuring the well-being of our peoples.

The meeting also highlighted the challenges of the modern era, as well as the importance of joining efforts to counter factors that may pose threats to the security of the region.

The Ministers of Defense particularly emphasized the importance of expanding the scope of trilateral exercises and training activities.

The sides expressed confidence that expanding trilateral cooperation in the field of defense will be beneficial not only for our countries but also for strengthening peace, stability, and security in the region.

The parties emphasized the importance of the “Eternity,” “Caucasus Eagle,” and other joint exercises conducted with the participation of our servicemen, reiterating that these activities play an important role in enhancing cooperation, exchanging experience, and strengthening the defense capabilities of our armies.

At the same time, the ministers discussed cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and military-medical fields, exchanged detailed views on proposals regarding prospects for expanding trilateral ties, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

At the conclusion, a protocol on the outcomes of the trilateral meeting was signed, followed by a press conference for media representatives.

During the press conference, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov emphasized the usefulness of the meetings held and expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of cooperation between our countries. The Minister noted that the sides intend to further expand and deepen these ties.