Azerbaijan Border Service detains 20 people for violating state border

2 October 2026 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS) carried out measures in September to ensure reliable protection of the state border and combat smuggling, illegal migration, and the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs.

According to the SBS press center, 20 people were detained during the month for violating the state border. They included six Pakistani, four Azerbaijani, four Iranian, two Sri Lankan, one Afghan, one Belarusian, one Georgian, and one Turkish citizen.

As part of measures against illegal migration, 10 people were detained while attempting to cross the state border using falsified date stamps and passports or documents belonging to other individuals.

A further 38 people were detained for violating border regime regulations, with relevant measures taken against them.

As part of efforts to combat crime, 324 people wanted by law enforcement agencies were detained and handed over to the relevant authorities. Authorities also prevented 855 people who were banned from leaving the country from departing Azerbaijan, while 54 people prohibited from entering the country were prevented from doing so.

In efforts to combat the illegal trafficking of narcotics, authorities seized 593.439 kilograms of drugs and 11,504 pills of various types. Of the total amount, 296.178 kilograms were detected at different times with the use of aircraft.

Measures to ensure reliable protection of Azerbaijan’s state borders are continuing.