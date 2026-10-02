World Aquatics Swimming World Cup enters second day in Baku

2 October 2026 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The water is back in motion at Baku's Aquatic Palace as the second day of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup gets underway. A total of 216 swimmers from 44 countries are competing at the three-day event.

Baku is hosting the opening stage of this year's Silk Road Tour. The competition runs from October 1 to 3 before moving to Tashkent and later Astana.

There is plenty on the programme for the second day. Men's events include the 50m backstroke, 200m individual medley, 50m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, 200m butterfly and 1500m freestyle.

The women's schedule features the 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 100m breaststroke. The heats are followed by the finals later in the day.

For Azerbaijan, the competition has a clear home interest. Fifteen swimmers are representing the country at the Baku stage: Ramil Valizade, Abdurrahman Rustamov, Said Hamidov, Suleyman Ismayilzade, Oktay Huseynov, Farhad Shirmammadli, Ramal Sadigli, Amin Orujlu, Fatima Alkaramova, Maryam Javadova, Anastasia Boborykina, Anastasia Gnusina, Mehri Abdurrahmanli, Vlastilina Khasyanova and Yegor Mainitski.

The World Cup is also part of the road towards the 2026 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Beijing. Swimmers are competing for prize money and opportunities linked to the season's major events.

The Baku stage ends on October 3. Until then, the pool will remain busy with races across a wide range of distances and disciplines.