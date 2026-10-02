Azerbaijani scholar presents academic study of hero's journey in 'Koblandy Batyr' [PHOTOS]

2 October 2026 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

What makes a legendary hero? In the "Koblandy Batyr" epic, heroism is not simply a quality given at birth. It is forged through training, battles, captivity, loss and return, a journey examined by Azerbaijani scholar Hikmat Guliyev at an international conference in Kazakhstan.

Hikmat Guliyev, director of the Institute of Folklore of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and Doctor of Philological Sciences, presented his research on the subject during the plenary session of the conference "The Spiritual Heritage of the Turkic Peoples in the Context of World Civilization: The Epic 'Koblandy Batyr'," held in Aktobe.

His paper, titled "The Initiation Model of the Epic Hero in the 'Koblandy Batyr' Epic: A Metaphorical-Symbolic Analysis," explores the stages through which Koblandy's heroic identity is formed and transformed.

The study looks at the epic through metaphorical-symbolic and structural-semantic approaches, examining the characters, places, objects and actions that give meaning to the hero's journey.

Koblandy's path begins with his birth and separation from childhood, followed by his training under Estemis and the acquisition of skills in hunting, horsemanship and archery. His acquisition of Kurtka, the selection of Taiburyl, confrontations with enemies, captivity, liberation and eventual return to his homeland all form part of this larger journey.

In this reading, heroism is not a fixed status. It is something Koblandy must repeatedly establish and prove.

Hikmat Guliyev presents initiation not as the literal depiction of a particular ritual, but as a structural and semantic process through which the hero moves from one status to another. The analysis draws on major theories of rites of passage and heroic narratives developed by Arnold van Gennep, Victor Turner, Otto Rank, Lord Raglan and Alan Dundes.

Captivity occupies a particularly important place in this process. Stripped of his weapons, Taiburyl, freedom and ability to fight, Koblandy enters what can be described as a liminal state - a period between one status and another in which his heroic role is temporarily suspended.

The study links this stage to the idea of "symbolic death." Koblandy's eventual return begins with Karlyga's intervention and Taiburyl's voice, followed by the restoration of his weapons and his return to battle. Together, these events form a symbolic "rebirth" and the restoration of his heroic status.

The research also identifies a striking parallel between Koblandy's life and that of his son Bokenbay. From an early age, Bokenbay displays exceptional heroic qualities, goes to the herd kept by Estemis and gains experience with horses and combat. His story echoes the path of his father, suggesting that the heroic journey is carried forward into the next generation.

The conference in Aktobe was organised by the M.O. Auezov Institute of Literature and Art, with the support of the Akimat of Aktobe Region and in cooperation with the A. Zhubanov Aktobe Regional University and the Aktobe Regional Museum of Local History.

The event brought scholars together to examine the historical, cultural, literary and spiritual significance of "Koblandy Batyr", its place within the shared epic heritage of the Turkic peoples, and ways of preserving and keeping the epic alive in contemporary cultural life.