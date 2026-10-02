Azerbaijan pushes for more gas and green power exports to Europe

2 October 2026 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The fourth meeting of the High-Level Energy Dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union was held in Brussels under the leadership of Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, the meeting emphasized the strategic and mutually beneficial nature of energy relations between Azerbaijan and the EU. The sides expressed mutual interest in strengthening cooperation to enhance energy security and develop a clean energy partnership.

The participants discussed prospects for cooperation in natural gas supplies, energy security, renewable energy development, electricity grid strengthening, green energy corridors, energy efficiency and other areas.

The sides also reviewed the current state of gas supplies to the EU, long-term gas demand forecasts, Azerbaijan’s gas production, domestic demand and export potential, as well as efforts to reduce methane emissions.

The Southern Gas Corridor and cooperation in the natural gas sector were highlighted as key components of the Azerbaijan-EU energy partnership. Azerbaijan currently directs around half of its gas exports to European countries. Last year, Azerbaijan supplied 12.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, while supplies exceeded 7 billion cubic meters in the first eight months of this year.

With the launch of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Germany and Austria for the first time this year, the number of EU member states receiving Azerbaijani gas has reached 10.

The meeting also focused on projects aimed at increasing gas production, including Shah Deniz Compression, associated gas from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field and the full-scale development of the Absheron field.

The Azerbaijani side noted that the initial phase of expanding the capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is underway and that there is potential for further expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor.

The sides also discussed Azerbaijan’s renewable energy potential and regional connectivity. Azerbaijan has significant offshore wind potential in the Caspian Sea and substantial onshore solar energy resources. The participants considered ways to deliver electricity generated from these resources to Europe through appropriate interconnections and the Green Energy Corridor.

CESI also presented the results of a feasibility study for the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project. The sides emphasized the importance of granting the project Project of Mutual Interest (PMI) status.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on energy efficiency measures and efforts to reduce methane emissions.

The Azerbaijan-EU energy dialogue has been held since 2022.