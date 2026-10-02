International flights at Tehran airport fall 42% after US sanctions

2 October 2026 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The number of international flights at Tehran’s main international airport has fallen by 42% following the entry into force of U.S. sanctions against Iranian airlines.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, despite the decline, flights on some of the most in-demand routes from Tehran’s airport are still operating.

The United States imposed sanctions on Iran’s entire aviation sector in early September. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the measures were aimed at increasing pressure on the Iranian economy.

Bessent said that no company would be allowed to refuel or service Iranian aircraft or sell tickets for them, warning that companies violating the restrictions could be excluded from the dollar-based financial system.

According to flight-tracking platform Flightradar24, after the sanctions came into effect on September 23, the average number of daily international flights to and from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport fell to 53, compared with 91 previously.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Transport Ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had authorized the country’s national airline to operate flights between the city of Najaf and Iran starting in October.

Despite the U.S. sanctions, some of the most popular air routes to Tehran have remained in operation.

Image: Azad Lashkari / Reuters