US deploys additional Patriot batteries to protect oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and Qatar

2 October 2026 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States has deployed two additional Patriot missile batteries to protect oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

According to Axios, one of the batteries has been deployed in Saudi Arabia to protect a major oil facility, while the other has been stationed in Qatar to defend a gas facility. Washington is reportedly seeking to strengthen the security of its allies’ energy infrastructure through the deployment.

The United States sought to reassure both allies that it would protect their critical energy infrastructure if U.S. President Donald Trump decided to resume large-scale military operations against Iran.

In early August, when Trump was considering a major attack that could have included strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Qatar urged him not to proceed. They expressed serious concern that Iran could retaliate by targeting their oil and gas facilities.

U.S. officials said these requests were a major factor in Trump’s decision not to strike Iran and instead pursue a campaign of economic pressure.

Meanwhile, the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier and its strike group have headed toward the Middle East. The carrier is expected to arrive in the region in mid-November.

This would allow the United States to have three aircraft carrier strike groups operating in the Middle East simultaneously.