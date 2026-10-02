Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser are back in 'The Mummy'

2 October 2026 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Fans of The Mummy franchise have finally got their first look at Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser back in their iconic roles for the long-awaited fourth film.

New set photos released this week show Weisz filming as Evelyn O'Connell in London, while Fraser was photographed on set in Suffolk, England, returning as adventurer Rick O'Connell. The two actors last appeared together in the roles in 2001's The Mummy Returns.

Weisz was seen outside London's British Museum wearing a vintage-inspired outfit featuring a mustard-yellow polka-dot skirt, brown jacket, wide-brimmed hat and leather gloves. Fraser, meanwhile, was photographed behind the wheel of a vintage silver-and-red rocket car during a sequence reportedly connected to 1957 speed trials.

The reunion marks Weisz's return to the character of Evelyn after she did not appear in 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, where Maria Bello played the role.

Several other familiar faces are also returning. John Hannah, Oded Fehr and Kevin J. O'Connor are among the returning cast, while Michael Johnston and Numan Acar are joining the franchise.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the new film is keeping its plot details under wraps. Fraser previously teased that the movie would bring the original "band" back together and revisit locations associated with the earlier films.

The Mummy 4 is currently scheduled to hit cinemas on October 15, 2027.