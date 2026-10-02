Baku hosts final exhibition of Shabran-2026 Int'l Art Symposium [PHOTOS]

The exhibition "Art Without Borders" opened at the Contemporary Art Center of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union on September 30.

The exhibition was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the International Artists Club and marked the concluding event of the International Art Symposium "Shabran-2026."

Over the course of a week in Shabran, talented artists from different countries brought their ideas, impressions and emotions to life on canvas. The symposium also provided an opportunity for the participants to exchange artistic experiences and ideas. The works created during the symposium were presented to the public at the final exhibition.

The exhibition featured works by the project participants: Nazim Shah (Azerbaijan), Luka Gugushvili (Georgia), Dace Strausa (Latvia), Dovilė Tomkūtė (Lithuania), Stasys Juraska (Lithuania), Farhad Abdi (Iran), Zahra Habibizas (Iran), Zekeriya Erdinch (Türkiye), Ibrahim Valikhodjaev (Uzbekistan), and August Künnapu (Estonia).

The exhibition was opened by Farhad Khalilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist and Professor. He congratulated the participating artists and wished them success in their future creative work.

Farhad Khalilov emphasized that such artistic gatherings create a unique opportunity to strengthen cultural cooperation between countries. He noted that the symposium had brought a number of foreign artists to Azerbaijan, contributing to the establishment and development of cultural cooperation and creative ties with Azerbaijani artists.

Diplomas and gifts from the Azerbaijan Artists' Union were presented to the foreign artists participating in the exhibition. The symposium participants expressed their gratitude to the Union for the conditions provided for the event.

The International Art Symposium "Shabran-2026" served as a platform for direct communication and experience-sharing among artists, while fostering cultural enrichment and mutual understanding between countries.

Photos: Azerbaijan Artists' Union