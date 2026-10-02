Azerbaijan, Greece advance customs cooperation talks

2 October 2026 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A meeting between delegations of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and the Customs Administration of Greece was held in Athens as part of the sixth meeting of the Joint Commission on cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Greece in the economic, industrial and technological fields.

According to the State Customs Committee’s Press and Public Relations Department, the Azerbaijani delegation was headed by First Deputy Chairman and Major General of Customs Service Bahruz Guliyev, while the Greek delegation was led by Dimitrios Bourikos, Director General for Customs and Excise Duties at the Independent Authority for Public Revenue of Greece.

The sides discussed the exchange of best practices and ways to expand cooperation.

The Greek side briefed the Azerbaijani delegation on recent improvements to the country’s customs system, the expansion of digitalization, and the development of a risk- and data-based customs management model through the use of modern technologies.

In this regard, the Greek side expressed interest in Azerbaijan’s experience in conducting and analyzing Time Release Studies (TRS), noting that an exchange of expertise in this area could be beneficial.

The Azerbaijani side also shared information on its experience with TRS, the organization and development of customs canine services, cooperation within the framework of the World Customs Organization, and efforts to strengthen institutional capacity.

The meeting also addressed the establishment of ties between the customs academies of the two countries, expanding the exchange of experience concerning authorized economic operators, creating expert working groups in priority areas, and preparing a joint Action Plan outlining key areas and specific measures for bilateral customs cooperation.