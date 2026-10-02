Poland hosts around 7,000 US military personnel, official says

2 October 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Around 7,000 US military personnel are currently stationed in Poland, according to Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk.

Speaking on RMF FM radio, Tomczyk said the number of US troops deployed in Poland had fluctuated between 6,000 and 10,000 in recent years.

US forces are stationed in Poland as part of NATO's Forward Land Forces and the US-led Atlantic Resolve operation.

Meanwhile, the Polish authorities have said they are ready to host a permanent US military base on Polish territory and have proposed naming the facility after US President Donald Trump.

Trump has also confirmed that he has not ruled out the possibility of establishing such a base in Poland. According to the US president, the proposal is currently under consideration, and a decision on the matter may even have already been made.

The potential establishment of a permanent US military base would further strengthen the longstanding military cooperation between Poland and the United States and would add to the existing American military presence in the country.