Azerbaijan's oil product output rises 13.4% as sector wages jump 57%
The value of oil product production in Azerbaijan reached 5.494 billion manats ($3.23 billion) in 2025, marking a significant increase compared with the previous year. n 2024, the value of production stood at...
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