Aghdam Industrial Park lands ₼14.2 million vegetable oil investment

2 October 2026 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A new resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park will implement a vegetable oil production project with an investment value of ₼14.2 million ($8.4 million).

According to the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), Aghdam Agro Oil LLC has been granted resident status at the Aghdam Industrial Park.

The company plans to establish a new oil production facility within the industrial park as part of the investment project. The facility is expected to produce both refined and unrefined sunflower, corn, soybean and cottonseed oils.

The project will expand food-processing activities at the industrial park and contribute to the development of domestic production of vegetable oils. The facility is also expected to support the wider use of locally available agricultural raw materials and create additional industrial capacity in the region.

The Aghdam Industrial Park was established in the Aghdam district on a 190-hectare site under a presidential decree dated May 28, 2021.

The industrial park currently ranks second in Azerbaijan in terms of the number of residents. Products manufactured by companies operating at the park are supplied to the domestic market and exported to foreign markets.

The establishment of the new oil production facility adds another food-processing project to the industrial park and is expected to further expand the range of products manufactured in Aghdam.