Lukashenko urges Armenia not to 'put the cart before the horse'

2 October 2026 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has advised Armenia not to rush in its efforts to join the European Union, saying the country should first assess the potential economic consequences.

Lukashenko made the remarks during a meeting with heads of government delegations attending a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, BELTA reports.

"If you have decided to join the European Union, why are you in such a hurry? Clearly determine where your cognac will be sold, where your vegetables and fruits will go, and in what volumes," Lukashenko said.

He also questioned whether Armenia would be able to replace the markets it currently relies on within the Eurasian Economic Union.

"If you are convinced that France will buy your cognac - even though it has nowhere to put its own, it will buy yours - then go ahead. Why are you running? Why are you putting the cart before the horse?" he added.

It should be noted that Armenia joined the Eurasian Economic Union on January 2, 2015. The agreement on the country's accession to the EAEU was signed in Minsk on October 10, 2014.

Armenia has been moving toward closer ties with the European Union in recent years, while maintaining its existing economic and security relations with Russia. Yerevan has repeatedly stated that its European integration plans are aimed at expanding cooperation with Western partners and do not necessarily mean cutting ties with Moscow.

In March 2025, Armenia’s parliament passed a law launching the process of the country’s accession to the European Union. In late August 2026, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan intends to officially submit an EU membership application in the near future.