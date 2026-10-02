Minecraft Dungeons II launches with completely new dimension

2 October 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Minecraft Dungeons II is now available, giving players a new world to explore in the latest chapter of the Minecraft spin-off series.

The action RPG was released on September 29 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. It is also included with Game Pass.

The game introduces the Sift, a new dimension that has not previously appeared in Minecraft. It is the first new dimension added to the franchise in more than 14 years.

Players enter the Sift after strange rifts begin appearing in the Overworld. The new realm has its own environments, creatures and dangers. Players must also deal with the Illagers, who are trying to use the mysterious dimension for their own purposes.

The sequel expands on the original Minecraft Dungeons with a larger world and more freedom to explore. Players can move between different areas, take on side quests and search for dungeons and other challenges.

New equipment and character-building options have also been added. The game supports solo play as well as local and online co-op.

The Sift will not remain exclusive to Minecraft Dungeons II. Mojang plans to bring the new dimension to the main Java and Bedrock versions of Minecraft in 2027.

For now, players can explore the Sift for themselves in Minecraft Dungeons II, where the new dimension serves as the setting for a new adventure.