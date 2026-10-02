Ukraine estimates war damage at more than $600 billion

2 October 2026 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Ukrainian government estimates that the total damage caused to the country by the military conflict with Russia exceeds $600 billion.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Hungary Fedor Sandor made the statement in an interview with InfoRadio.

According to Sandor, industrial facilities worth more than $60 billion have been destroyed, while damage to transport infrastructure has reached $96 billion. Losses in the energy sector exceed $100 billion.

The diplomat added that the scale of the damage continues to increase every day.

Sandor also said that Kyiv intends to prioritize countries that are already providing support to Ukraine for its reconstruction efforts.

On September 28, Ukraine’s First Deputy Finance Minister Roman Yermolychev noted that the country’s military spending could reach $175 billion in 2027, while the draft state budget currently provides for $100 billion.

Image: A.Skiba for The Globe and Mail