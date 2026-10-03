North Korea launches ballistic missile toward East Sea

3 October 2026 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on October 3, with the projectile traveling more than 700 kilometers, according to South Korean military authorities.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was detected after being launched from the Wonsan area of North Korea at around 6:30 a.m. local time, or 1:30 a.m. Baku time.

The launch prompted an emergency meeting at South Korea’s National Security Office, where officials reviewed the country’s military readiness and assessed the potential security implications of the latest missile test.

South Korean authorities said they were coordinating with the United States and Japan and exchanging intelligence on the launch.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense also assessed that the projectile could have been a ballistic missile, while Japanese maritime authorities warned vessels to stay away from any possible missile debris.

South Korean officials condemned the launch, saying that North Korea’s ballistic missile tests violate United Nations Security Council resolutions and do not contribute to improving the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.

“We strongly urge North Korea to stop such actions,” the South Korean Presidential Office said.

The latest launch represents another development in North Korea’s ongoing missile activities. According to South Korean military assessments, Pyongyang last conducted a similar launch on September 20.

The launch comes amid continued security coordination between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo over North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs. The three countries regularly share intelligence and conduct military cooperation in response to developments involving North Korean weapons systems.

North Korea has continued to develop and test a range of ballistic missile systems in recent years, prompting repeated criticism from South Korea, Japan, the United States and the United Nations.

The latest projectile was launched toward the East Sea, also known internationally as the Sea of Japan, and South Korean and Japanese authorities continued to assess its trajectory and technical characteristics following the launch.