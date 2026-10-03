Netanyahu: Whoever sent that pilot will pay heavy price

3 October 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the country's authorities are currently investigating whether the co-pilot who allegedly tried to crash a Flydubai plane was sent by someone or acted alone.

"As time passes, the picture becomes clearer," Netnayahu said in a video message published by his office, and reiterated that the pilot was influenced by "Islamist extremism." He also added that if the investigation shows that the perpetrator was indeed sent by someone, they will "pay a very heavy price."

Just yesterday, the Israeli premier stated that it is too early to tell if the pilot had any ties to Iran.