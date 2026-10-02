Kyrgyzstan launches its first satellite

2 October 2026 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Kyrgyzstan has successfully launched a new Earth observation satellite into orbit. The launch took place on October 1 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket operated by SpaceX.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov attended the launch ceremony during his working visit to the United States. The Kyrgyz satellite was deployed into orbit alongside a group of other spacecraft and will be operated from a dedicated control center in Bishkek.

The satellite is designed to provide detailed monitoring of Kyrgyzstan’s natural resources and environment. Its capabilities will allow authorities to observe agricultural land, glaciers, rivers and other water bodies, forests, and pastures, while also tracking changes in ecosystems over time.

The data is expected to have a number of practical applications. It can be used to identify the illegal extraction of natural resources, unauthorized landfills, and other sources of environmental pollution. Satellite imagery could also help authorities monitor remote areas that are difficult or costly to inspect from the ground.

Another important task will be the early detection and monitoring of natural hazards, including droughts, floods, landslides, mudflows, and forest fires. According to the presidential administration, access to timely satellite data will help identify potential threats earlier and allow authorities to respond more quickly, potentially reducing damage to communities and the environment.

The launch marks an important step in Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to expand its use of space-based technologies for environmental monitoring and disaster management. Beyond scientific research, the satellite could provide valuable data for agriculture, water management, land-use planning, and the protection of the country’s mountainous ecosystems.

With much of Kyrgyzstan covered by mountains and glaciers, satellite monitoring is particularly valuable for tracking environmental changes in remote and hard-to-reach regions.