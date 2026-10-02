New communication initiatives discussed at Karabakh University [PHOTOS]

2 October 2026 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 2, the Communication Working Group operating under the Interagency Center of the Coordination Headquarters held a meeting with students of Karabakh University and influencers living in the liberated territories.

During the meeting, participants were briefed in detail on the activities of the Working Group. It was noted that following the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories as a result of the bravery of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, one of the Working Group’s main areas of activity has been to ensure regular information and awareness campaigns for local and international audiences about the large-scale work being carried out in the liberated territories.

The participants were informed about extensive communication efforts covering reconstruction and demining activities, economic revitalization in the region, employment and sustainable resettlement, educational opportunities, as well as everyday life taking shape in the liberated areas.

The social media activities of students and influencers covering the liberated territories were also praised during the meeting. It was emphasized that creative content highlighting the return of life to these areas, people's success stories and daily experiences, new opportunities, and large-scale reconstruction projects carried out by the state has attracted considerable public interest and positive feedback.

It was noted that such content, based on the students’ and influencers’ own observations and impressions, not only helps communicate the work being carried out to the public more naturally and sincerely, but also creates positive emotions among people who have long been separated from their native lands and helps bring the new life emerging in the territories to a wider audience. In this regard, the importance of expanding activities in this area and developing new, creative content was highlighted.

During the meeting, students and influencers put forward a number of new initiatives and proposals, and views were exchanged on opportunities for their implementation.