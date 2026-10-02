IRGC warns of 'painful' response to aggression
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Friday that any new attack against the country would receive an immediate and "painful" response, according to a statement marking the anniversary of Operation Promise Fulfilled 2.
The IRGC said Operation Promise Fulfilled 2 sent a clear message to its adversaries: "The era of cost-free threats is over, and any aggression will be met with a regrettable and painful response." It added that it remains ready to respond "decisively, immediately, painfully, regretfully, and lethally" to any threat or "potential miscalculation" by the United States, Israel, or their regional allies.
The IRGC said the 2024 operation demonstrated Iran's missile and drone capabilities to "Zionist enemy and its supporters, especially the criminal rulers of the White House."
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