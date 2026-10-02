Pakistan FM: Mecca defense committee to meet in Riyadh

2 October 2026 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Friday that an "emergency meeting" of the Strategic Political Defense Committee of the Mecca Defense Alliance will be held next week in Riyadh in response to attacks by Houthis against Saudi Arabia, as per a translation of Iran International.

Dar did not provide further details on the exact date of the meeting, which is seen as a first assessment of the new security pact.

Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August, weeks before the Houthis began attacks against Saudi Arabia and amid the war between Iran, the US and Israel.