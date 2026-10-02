China sets passenger rail record

2 October 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

China’s railway network has set a new record for daily passenger traffic. On October 1, more than 25.2 million passenger trips were recorded across the country, according to the China State Railway Group.

Railway authorities expect another 20.39 million passenger trips on October 2. To handle the surge in demand, an additional 1,462 trains are scheduled to operate across the national rail network.

The sharp increase in passenger traffic is linked to the start of China’s week-long National Day holiday, one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Millions of people traditionally use the holiday to visit relatives, travel to major cities, and explore popular tourist destinations.

Authorities expect approximately 284 million railway passenger trips to be made nationwide during the holiday period. To accommodate the huge number of travelers, railway operators have added extra services and coordinated with other forms of public transportation, including buses, to improve connections and reduce congestion.

The exceptionally high level of travel is expected to continue through October 8, when the holiday period comes to an end. Railway officials are also closely monitoring passenger flows at major stations and transport hubs to help maintain safe and efficient operations.

The record highlights the enormous scale of China’s railway system, which plays a crucial role in connecting the country’s major cities and regions. During major holidays, the network effectively becomes one of the world’s busiest transportation systems, handling tens of millions of journeys within just a few days.