Hugh Jackman’s “Treasure Island” release date announced

2 October 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Ridley Scott’s new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic adventure novel Treasure Island has officially received a release date. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 11, 2027, just ahead of the holiday season.

The project was first announced in June 2026, revealing that Scott would reunite with Australian actor Hugh Jackman for a new take on the beloved pirate adventure. Scott has confirmed that production is set to begin on November 1, with the Canary Islands serving as the main filming location. The director has already visited the islands to scout locations for the upcoming production.

The screenplay was written by Jack Thorne, known for his work on several major film and television projects. Jackman is expected to take on one of the leading roles, while Hugh Grant and Owen Cooper are reportedly in talks to join the cast. The filmmakers have yet to reveal the full lineup or confirm which characters the actors will portray.

The story is based on Stevenson’s 1883 novel and follows young Jim Hawkins, who discovers a mysterious treasure map and joins a dangerous voyage across the sea. What begins as a search for buried gold soon turns into a deadly struggle for survival involving the charismatic pirate Long John Silver.

Scott’s version is also expected to introduce a surprising new element. Although Blackbeard does not appear in Stevenson’s original novel, the legendary pirate is reportedly set to play a role in the new adaptation. This suggests that the film may expand beyond the original story rather than simply retelling the classic novel.

For Scott, Treasure Island marks a return to the adventure genre following Gladiator II. With spectacular ocean locations, pirates, sea battles, hidden treasure and an impressive cast, the film could offer a much darker and more cinematic interpretation of Stevenson’s famous tale.

Treasure Island is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 11, 2027.