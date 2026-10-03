Cybercriminals turn to AI in new wave of sophisticated fraud

3 October 2026 00:42 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A new warning has been issued over cyber fraud schemes using artificial intelligence (AI), as organised criminal networks operating outside the country continue to develop more sophisticated cyberattacks.

Recent analysis indicates that organised cybercrime groups are exploiting AI algorithms and specialised software to target government officials, employees of businesses and organisations, as well as ordinary citizens, according to Azerbaijan's State Security Services.

Despite repeated warnings and public awareness campaigns, authorities have noted that some people continue to fall victim to such fraudulent schemes.

Cybercriminals reportedly use specially prepared scenarios to send targeted individuals messages presented as “urgent” or “important”. Victims are then directed to fake accounts allegedly operated on behalf of law enforcement agencies or other official institutions.

Using these methods, criminals attempt to persuade victims to transfer money to foreign bank accounts or carry out various unlawful instructions.

The increasing use of AI technology allows cybercriminals to make fraudulent communications appear more convincing, increasing the risk that recipients may mistake fake messages or accounts for genuine official communications.

Citizens are therefore urged to remain particularly vigilant when using digital platforms and to treat unexpected requests for money, personal information or urgent action with caution.

Anyone who receives a suspicious message, request or other communication is advised to report it immediately to law enforcement authorities rather than responding to the sender or following the instructions provided.

The warning comes as organised cybercrime networks continue to adapt their methods and exploit emerging technologies to make online fraud more sophisticated and harder for potential victims to identify.