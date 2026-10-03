Ganja to face Ordu in Azerbaijan Basketball League opener

3 October 2026 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Another first-round game of the Azerbaijan Basketball League will be played today, with Ganja set to take on Ordu in Baku.

Ganja will be the visiting side in the matchup, which will be held at the Baku Sports Palace. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 p.m., with both teams looking to make a positive start to their league campaign.

The opening round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League is continuing with several teams taking to the court as they begin their respective campaigns. The first-round fixtures are also providing an early indication of the form and competitiveness of the participating clubs.

Three first-round matches have already been played. Sabah opened its campaign with an 84-74 victory over LANDAU Lions, while Sumgayit recorded a more decisive 111-94 win against NTD.

The results have given the opening round an energetic start, with teams already competing to establish themselves in the early league standings.

The Nakhchivan-Neftchi match has been postponed because the Baku-based Neftchi is currently competing in the FIBA Europe Cup. The fixture is therefore expected to be played at a later date, allowing Neftchi to balance its domestic commitments with its European campaign.

Today's meeting between Ganja and Ordu will add another result to the first-round standings as both sides begin their pursuit of success in the new Azerbaijan Basketball League season.