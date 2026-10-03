Azerbaijan relocates 591 people to Sugovushan under Great Return program

3 October 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Under the Great Return program, 180 families, comprising a total of 591 people, have been relocated to Sugovushan, according to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

A new residential complex has been built in Sugovushan village to facilitate the return of residents. The complex includes 190 apartments. As part of the Great Return program, 180 families, or 591 people in total, have been relocated to the village.

A 144-student-seat secondary school in the village has also undergone major renovations and has been reopened for students. To strengthen Sugovushan's electricity supply, the Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2 small hydropower plants have been reconstructed. A new mosque has also been built and opened in the village.

In Talish village, 20 individual houses were restored and reconstructed during the initial stage, enabling the return of 20 families, or 90 people in total. A 78-student-seat school, kindergarten, administrative building, and public and catering facilities have also been restored or reconstructed in Talish.

The return of residents to their homeland in Talish is continuing in stages under the Great Return program.

Modern social, utility and road-transport infrastructure has been established in both villages to ensure comfortable and safe living conditions for residents.

Local roads have been constructed, streets improved and the necessary conditions created for convenient traffic movement. Medical facilities have also been established in Sugovushan and Talish.

Modern infrastructure has been developed to provide both villages with uninterrupted electricity, drinking water, natural gas and high-speed internet. This has created the necessary utility services to ensure comfortable and sustainable daily living for residents.

Significant projects have also been implemented in Sugovushan to develop social and public infrastructure and make effective use of the village's tourism potential.

A new park has been created around the Sugovushan Reservoir. The park has been developed as a modern and convenient recreational space for residents and visitors to the village.

In addition, schools, social and service facilities, energy infrastructure and tourism facilities have been built or restored in Sugovushan.

A school, kindergarten, administrative building and other social facilities have also been put into operation in Talish.

The restoration and reconstruction projects carried out in Sugovushan and Talish cover not only the renewal of housing stock and road infrastructure, but also the social, utility, education, healthcare, energy, communications and tourism sectors.