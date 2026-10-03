President Ilham Aliyev presents Dostlug Order to President of International Judo Federation
Ladislau-Marius Vizer, president of the International Judo Federation, was awarded the Order of Friendship for his effective work and contribution to the development of judo in the Republic of Azerbaijan and on the international stage.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.
The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
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