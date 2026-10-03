Azerbaijani official Ramiz Alekperov appointed UN Assistant Secretary-General for Safety and Security

3 October 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Azerbaijani national Ramiz Alekperov as the new Assistant Secretary-General for Safety and Security at the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS).

Alekperov will take up his new position in January 2027, succeeding Unaisi Vuniwaqa of Fiji, whose term is due to end in December 2026.

The appointment was announced by the UN Secretary-General on October 3.

Alekperov is the son of Urkhan Alekperov, a prominent Azerbaijani scholar, academician and rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In his new role, Ramiz Alekperov will serve in the UN Department of Safety and Security, which is responsible for providing security support to UN personnel, premises and operations around the world.