Sugovushan HPP generate 61.6 million kWh in five years

3 October 2026 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2 small hydropower plants have generated a combined 61.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past five years following their reconstruction, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy said.

The two facilities, located on the Tartar River, were reopened after reconstruction on October 3, 2021. Sugovushan-1 has an installed capacity of 4.8 megawatts, while Sugovushan-2 has a capacity of 3 MW.

Since their reconstruction and through October 2026, Sugovushan-1 has produced 34.2 million kWh of electricity, while Sugovushan-2 has generated 27.4 million kWh.

The ministry said the development of renewable energy facilities in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is contributing to the expansion of the country’s green energy sector, environmental protection and the creation of cleaner urban environments.

Azerbaijan has significant renewable energy resources, with the country’s technical potential estimated at 135 gigawatts onshore and 157 GW offshore. Its economically viable renewable energy potential is estimated at 27 GW, including 3 GW of wind and 23 GW of solar power. The country also has an estimated bioenergy potential of 380 MW and a potential of 520 MW from mountain rivers.