Azerbaijan, Switzerland discuss bilateral ties, Armenia peace process and regional connectivity

3 October 2026 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan and Switzerland have discussed bilateral relations, the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, regional security, transport connectivity and potential cooperation in humanitarian demining during a series of meetings in Bern.

Elchin Amirbayov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, held talks with Swiss State Secretary of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Alexandre Fasel, National Security Adviser Gabriel Lüchinger, Head of the Parliament’s Secretariat for International Relations Claudio Fischer, as well as representatives of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP).

During his meeting with Fasel, Amirbayov highlighted the positive momentum in Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations following recent high-level reciprocal visits and a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental economic commission held in Bern last month.

The sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in industry, renewable energy, digital technologies, innovation, agriculture and tourism. They also discussed ways to encourage greater involvement by Swiss companies in Azerbaijan, including in reconstruction and development projects in territories liberated from occupation.

The two sides also considered the possibility of holding events in 2027 to mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and maintaining political dialogue at the highest level.

Amirbayov briefed Swiss officials on the latest developments in the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process and the practical results achieved so far. He stressed the importance of building mutual trust, expanding economic and trade ties, and increasing contacts between civil societies so that the benefits of peace can be felt by populations in both countries.

The Azerbaijani representative also presented Baku’s position on steps it considers necessary to establish lasting peace and sign a peace agreement. He said Azerbaijan considers addressing what it describes as a legal discrepancy between the provisions of the prospective peace agreement and Armenia’s current Constitution necessary for ensuring the irreversibility of the peace process and the sustainability of the de facto peace.

Regional connectivity was another key topic. The discussions covered the development of the Middle Corridor and the potential contribution of the Zangezur Corridor and its associated TRIPP project to regional cooperation and peace. The proposed transport links are intended to restore connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

During talks with Swiss National Security Adviser Gabriel Lüchinger, the sides exchanged views on prospects for resolving ongoing armed conflicts in the Eurasian region. They also discussed expanding Azerbaijan-Switzerland security cooperation, including cybersecurity, hybrid threats and other issues of mutual interest.

Amirbayov and Claudio Fischer discussed parliamentary diplomacy, with the Azerbaijani official emphasizing the importance of increasing interparliamentary contacts and arranging reciprocal visits.

Humanitarian demining was also addressed. The Azerbaijani side provided information on the risks posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance to civilians, their impact on the safe return of former internally displaced persons and the implementation of reconstruction projects.

The Swiss side expressed readiness to examine possible support for humanitarian demining, including through the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining and potential joint projects.

At the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, discussions focused on opportunities to continue cooperation on research and educational programs involving Azerbaijani universities and think tanks.

During his visit to Switzerland, Amirbayov also gave an interview to Swiss weekly Die Weltwoche.