President Ilham Aliyev receives President of International Judo Federation [PHOTOS]

3 October 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Ladislau-Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation, on October 3.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude to Ladislau-Marius Vizer for his support for the advancement of judo in Azerbaijan, as well as for hosting the World Judo Championships in Baku. The head of state noted that this marks the second time Azerbaijan will be hosting this prestigious sporting event. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the championship would be held at a high level.

President Ilham Aliyev said that judo is one of the most popular and medal-winning sports in Azerbaijan, and in this regard, he emphasized the medals won by the Azerbaijani judokas in prestigious competitions.

The Azerbaijani President highlighted the role of the modern sports infrastructure created not only in the capital Baku but also across the country’s regions in the achievements in the field of sports.

Expressing his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for receiving him and for the excellent organization of the World Judo Championships in Baku, Ladislau-Marius Vizer congratulated the Azerbaijani judokas on the medals won by them in various sporting events.

The President of the International Judo Federation thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his support for the development of judo in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan’s active membership in the International Judo Federation and exchanged views on prospects for successful cooperation between the İnternational Judo federation and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev presented Ladislau-Marius Vizer with the “Dostluq” Order.

Ladislau-Marius Vizer expressed his gratitude for the high recognition of his activities.

Ladislau-Marius Vizer was honored with this order by the Order of the President of Azerbaijan for his productive efforts and contributions to the advancement of judo both in Azerbaijan and globally.