Azerbaijan marks six years since liberation of Sugovushan and Talysh

3 October 2026 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan is marking the sixth anniversary of the liberation of Sugovushan and Talysh, two strategically important settlements, during the 2020 war.

The two villages were liberated on October 3, 2020, just one week after the start of Azerbaijan’s counteroffensive along the frontline. Their liberation represented an important development on the northern sector of the battlefield and strengthened Azerbaijani forces’ positions in the surrounding areas.

The 2020 hostilities began on September 27 following a large-scale escalation along the Azerbaijan-Armenia frontline. In the opening hours of the fighting, Azerbaijani forces launched a counteroffensive and made advances in several directions, breaking through fortified defensive positions that had been established during nearly three decades of conflict.

On October 3, Azerbaijani forces took control of Talysh and the settlement then known as Madagiz. President Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of the two settlements and subsequently restored Madagiz’s historical Azerbaijani name, Sugovushan.

Sugovushan was particularly significant because of its location and the infrastructure surrounding it. Its liberation brought key roads and supply routes under Azerbaijani control and provided Azerbaijani forces with positions from which they could monitor and control nearby areas.

The fighting around Sugovushan and Talysh was among the important engagements of the northern front. The strategic heights in and around the settlements gave the side controlling them an advantage in overseeing the surrounding terrain. Azerbaijani authorities have described the liberation of the area as an important military achievement during the early stage of the 44-day war.

The liberation of Sugovushan and Talysh also carried broader significance for Azerbaijan, as both settlements had remained under Armenian control since the early 1990s.

Following the end of the 2020 war, Azerbaijan began restoring infrastructure and developing the liberated territories. Sugovushan subsequently became one of the locations targeted for reconstruction and tourism development, with the area’s natural landscape and reservoir contributing to its economic potential.

An administrative reorganisation followed in 2023. Sugovushan and Talysh were transferred from Tartar District to the newly restored Aghdara District.

Six years after their liberation, the two settlements remain closely associated with the opening stage of Azerbaijan’s 2020 military campaign and the subsequent process of rebuilding and reintegrating the territories brought under Azerbaijani control.