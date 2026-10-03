Boko Haram militants kill 20 farmers in Nigeria’s Borno state
Members of the Boko Haram terrorist group have attacked farmers in the Marte area of Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State, killing 20 people, local media reported.
Nahum Kenneth Daso, spokesperson for the Borno State Police, confirmed the attack in comments to foreign media outlets.
According to Daso, 20 farmers were killed in the attack, while a large number of people were injured. Three other people were reported missing following the incident.
Police have launched a criminal investigation into the massacre.
Boko Haram has been active in Nigeria since the early 2000s and significantly escalated its violent campaign in 2009. The group’s attacks have killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions across northeastern Nigeria.
Since 2015, Boko Haram has also carried out attacks in Nigeria’s neighboring countries of Cameroon, Chad and Niger. At least 2,000 people have been killed in attacks linked to the group across the Lake Chad Basin.
The latest attack underscores the continued security challenges facing communities in northeastern Nigeria, where farming communities remain particularly vulnerable to attacks by armed groups.
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