Turan Tovuz to face Fenerbahçe in friendly match in Baku
Azerbaijan’s Turan Tovuz will face Türkiye’s Fenerbahçe in a friendly match in Baku today.
The match will be played at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium and will kick off at 8:00 p.m.
Ravan Hamzazade will serve as the referee for the match. Proceeds from the game will be donated to the Karabakh Revival Fund.
Turan Tovuz, formerly known simply as Turan, has a historic connection with Fenerbahçe. In 1994, Turan became the first Azerbaijani club to represent the country in European competitions. Its opponent in the UEFA Cup, now known as the UEFA Europa League, was Fenerbahçe.
The Istanbul-based club won both legs of the tie, prevailing 5-0 and 2-0.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!