Turan Tovuz to face Fenerbahçe in friendly match in Baku

3 October 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan’s Turan Tovuz will face Türkiye’s Fenerbahçe in a friendly match in Baku today.

The match will be played at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium and will kick off at 8:00 p.m.

Ravan Hamzazade will serve as the referee for the match. Proceeds from the game will be donated to the Karabakh Revival Fund.

Turan Tovuz, formerly known simply as Turan, has a historic connection with Fenerbahçe. In 1994, Turan became the first Azerbaijani club to represent the country in European competitions. Its opponent in the UEFA Cup, now known as the UEFA Europa League, was Fenerbahçe.

The Istanbul-based club won both legs of the tie, prevailing 5-0 and 2-0.