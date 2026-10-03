3 October 2026 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Zangazur Corridor could contribute to consolidating peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, has said.

Amirbayov made the remarks during a meeting with Alexander Fazel, State Secretary of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, as part of his working visit to the Swiss Confederation.

The sides discussed the development of the Middle Corridor in the context of regional connectivity, as well as the potential contribution of implementing the Zangazur Corridor to expanding regional cooperation and consolidating peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Amirbayov said the Zangazur Corridor would ensure the restoration of transport links between Azerbaijan's mainland and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The meeting also covered the TRIPP project, which forms part of the corridor.

The presidential representative briefed the Swiss side on the current state of the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the practical results achieved so far.

The sides noted that strengthening mutual trust, further developing economic and trade ties, and expanding contacts between civil societies would play an important role in ensuring that the benefits of peace are felt by the populations of both countries.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on the development of Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations, regional security and transport communications.