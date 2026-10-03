Saudi Arabia plans large-scale offensive against Houthis

3 October 2026 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Saudi Arabia is planning a “large-scale offensive” against the positions of the Ansar Allah movement, commonly known as the Houthis, in coordination with Yemen’s government, but the United States is not yet prepared to participate in the operation.

The Axios news portal reported the development, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Saudi government has asked the United States for the second time in several weeks to join the operation and conduct airstrikes against Houthi positions. Washington has so far declined the request.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the situation could change if “problems arise” during the operation.

Axios also reported that U.S. President Donald Trump was “on the verge” of ordering strikes against Houthi positions last week, but ultimately decided to “wait a little longer.” The U.S. Central Command has opposed direct American involvement in the conflict, according to the report.

The military plan was developed by Saudi Arabia over several weeks and approved by the Saudi government several days ago, Axios said.

Another U.S. official said Washington is providing Saudi Arabia with assistance in all areas except direct military involvement, particularly by providing intelligence.